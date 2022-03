Foreign Company Offers 6 An-158 Aircraft To Ukraine For Aviation Needs – UkrOboronProm

A foreign company has offered to transfer six An-158 aircraft to Ukraine for aviation needs.

Yurii Husev, Director General of the UkrOboronProm state-run concern, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the United States to expedite the decision to transfer MIG-29 military aircraft from Poland to Ukraine.