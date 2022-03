U.S. Will Not Send Its Military To Ukraine, U.S. Army Involvement Threatens To Escalate - White House Press Se

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States would not send its military to Ukraine, as the involvement of the American army threatens to escalate.

She said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Psaki noted that the involvement of the American army in the Russian-Ukrainian war threatens to seriously escalate.

She stressed that this would not be in the interests of the United States and international security.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Scott D. Berrier, the Director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, believes that the closed sky over Ukraine will not protect against many of the weapons Russian forces are using in Ukraine right now.