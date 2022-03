2 People Killed, 8 Wounded In Nizhyn In Chernihiv Region Due To Use Of Uragan MLRS By Russia

Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Kodola said that, according to preliminary data, 2 people were killed and 8 wounded in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, due to the use of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system by Russia.

The Mayor wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today at 2:20 p.m., there was a devastating shelling by the Uragan MLRS. There is information about 8 wounded and 2 killed. As a result of the explosion, 40 meters of the heating main were damaged, repairs are being carried out, by the end of the day the heat should be returned to the houses. 4 houses remain without electricity, repair work will be extended tomorrow," the Mayor wrote.

According to him, windows were damaged in school No. 17, kindergarten No. 25 and family medicine clinic No. 6 as a result of the explosion, and the relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the emergency.

