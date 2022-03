Ukrenergo Does Not Need Help Of Belarusian Side In Repairing Power Lines Of Chornobyl NPP Damaged By Shelling

The Ukrenergo national energy company states that the company does not need the help of the Belarusian side in repairing the power lines of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant damaged by shelling.

The company announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the company needs a ceasefire and the passage of repair teams, which since yesterday have been waiting for permission to leave for repairs.

It is specified that all the reports of the Russian and Belarusian media about the supply of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant by Belarus are a provocation aimed at aggravating the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 9, the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was de-energized due to the actions of Russian invaders.

Within 48 hours, backup diesel generators will provide power to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, while in the future the cooling system of the storage of spent nuclear fuel will be turned off, and there will be a threat of radiation leakage.