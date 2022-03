Ukrainian Military Suffer Losses, But They Are Much Smaller Than Those Of Enemy - Advisor To Head Of President

Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, noted that the Ukrainian military are suffering losses, but they are much smaller than those of the enemy.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The armed forces are suffering losses, but they are much, much smaller than those of the enemy," Arestovych said.

At the same time, he did not report the approximate number of killed and wounded on the Ukrainian side.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the losses of Russian troops for March 8 did not increase significantly and remained at the level of 12,000 killed and wounded since the beginning of the war with Russia on February 24.