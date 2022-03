ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Pays UAH 2.2 Billion To Budget As Part Of Investigation Into Criminal Proceedings For

The ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) paid UAH 2.246 billion to the budget as part of an investigation into criminal proceedings for tax evasion.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in mid-November 2021, the SSU served the financial director - chief accountant of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih with suspicion of forgery and deliberate tax evasion for UAH 2.2 billion.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long products, in particular rebar and wire rod.

Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the Arcelor Mittal international holding, owns 95.1283% of the plant's shares.