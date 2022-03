Russia’s Military Loss Up 1,000 People To 11,000 Killed And Wounded March 5

The loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by more than 1,000 people to more than 11,000 killed and wounded on March 5.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The country's defense department also gave an estimated amount of military equipment that has been lost by the Russian military since the invasion of Ukraine.

It was destroyed: tanks - 285 units; AFV - 985 units; artillery systems - 109 units; MLRS - 50 units; air defense systems - 21 units; aircraft - 44 units; helicopters - 48 units; automotive equipment - 447 units; light speedboats - 2 units; tanks with PPM - 60 units; and UAV operational-tactical level - 4 units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on March 4 increased by 800 people to 10,000 killed and wounded.