Contacts for joining the Legion for the Territorial Defence of Ukraine have been made public

In order to strengthen the resistance to Russian-fascist aggression, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with Ukrainian IT volunteers, has created a website for applications to join the Legion for the Territorial Defence of Ukraine. This was reported by the Facebook page of the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, volunteer efforts organized logistics from the Polish border to Ukraine and the necessary support. The site is available at https://ukrforeignlegion.com/.

If you decide to join the Legion, fill out the form at [email protected] Be sure to send the necessary and sufficient information about yourself by this email or the following contact numbers.

Contact phone:

+48794113549

+48794113403