The Ministry of Energy has temporarily banned natural gas exports from Ukraine.

The Gas Storage Operator of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has banned market participants from exporting natural gas from the customs territory of our state. This also applies to natural gas stored in underground natural gas storage facilities of Ukraine in the "customs warehouse" mode. Restrictions were introduced by order of the Ministry of Energy No. 99 dated March 3, 2022 in connection with military actions on the territory of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company announced that a number of production facilities of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state natural gas production company were mothballed due to the risks of hostilities, natural gas losses amount to about 1 million cubic meters per day.