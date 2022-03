Under the guise of a former UN instructor, Russian agent Scott Ritter, likely recruited in Iraq in the 1990s, is spreading strategic Russian propaganda narratives about "Nazism" in Ukraine, "the defeat of the Ukrainian army" and "NATO’s inability to resist the Russian Federation."

This was reported by Oleksandr Danyliuk, head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform on countering hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation in a comment to Guildhall.

"The interview of a certain Scott Ritter to the owner of a Youtube channel in the US, Richard Medhurst serves as a prime example of the work of Russian agents on the Western audience under the guise of an ‘American expert’. Ritter, a former UN weapons instructor in Iraq, was probably recruited there and immediately after completing his work in 1998, he started lambasting US policy in the Middle East," Danyliuk said.

"In an interview with Medhurst, Ritter replicates the entire set of Russian propaganda narratives regarding Ukraine over the past eight years, as well as the narratives launched with the start of a full-scale military invasion. About the ‘Nazis’ who allegedly seized power in Ukraine, the ‘liberation’ of Ukraine from the ‘fascists’ and others. Besides, in tune with the Russian media, he misinforms the audience about ‘the defeat of the Ukrainian army’, "NATO having nothing to counter Russia", and so on. The image of an American expert, with years of work under his belt, is exploited to invoke trust of the Western audience. The interview was then picked up and distributed by the Russian media," explained Danyliuk.

It was allegedly "liberation from the Nazis" that Putin mentioned to justify the start of a full-scale military operation against Ukraine and the killing of civilians.