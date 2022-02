The Ukrainian National Public Television and Radio Company (NOTU) has paid UAH 20.9 million to the Friends Pro TV company for organizing the broadcast of the competition for the right to represent Ukraine at the 2022 Eurovision song contest, as well as for creative decisions related to the performance at the contest.

The NOTU announced this in a statement on the results of a tender organized by the company, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The final of the national competition to represent Ukraine at the 2022 Eurovision song contest took place on February 12. Singer Alina Pash won the competition, but the NOTU refused to sign a contract with her due to a scandal involving the singer's trip to Crimea in 2015. The scandal was triggered by the fact that the State Border Guard Service did not confirm that the singer entered the peninsula through a Ukrainian checkpoint.

The Kalush Orchestra, which came second in the competition, will represent Ukraine in the song contest if it accepts the NOTU's proposal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NOTU did not sign a contract with singer MARUV, who won the national competition to represent Ukraine at the 2019 Eurovision song contest, because of a scandal surrounding the singer's concerts in Russia. She refused to participate in the song contest and the performers that came second and third in the national competition refused to replace MARUV, as a result of which Ukraine did not participate in the song contest.