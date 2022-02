The Ministry of Health has registered Paxlovid, a medicine for COVID-19, for emergency medical use.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine will start using another medicine for the outpatient treatment of COVID-19, Paxlovid. The drug is approved for emergency medical use in Ukraine based on the results of an examination. Earlier, the Ministry of Health signed a contract with the manufacturer of the drug, Pfizer, to supply Ukraine with 300,000 Paxlovid courses. At present, the schedule for its delivery is being coordinated," the statement says.

According to the statement, the Paxlovid drug is intended for use primarily in patients at risk in order to avoid worsening of the condition and the transition of the disease from mild or moderate to severe and to avoid hospitalization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Ministry of Health registered Molnupiravir, a medicine for COVID-19.

In December 2021, Ukraine signed an agreement with Pfizer (USA) on the purchase of 300,000 courses of Paxlovid for COVID-19 and with Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) for the purchase of 300,000 courses of COVID-19 Molnupiravir.