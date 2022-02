China's Gu Ailing's perfect turn in the big air, speedsters overtaking rivals in the short track speed skating...you may wonder what captures these skilful athletic performance moments in the Winter Olympics. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

This is the fourth time the Shanghai Media Tech Co.(SMT) has participated in the broadcast of the Olympic Games.

Focused on providing an integrated platform for media content production, the media company has unlocked new skills for broadcasting on the ski jumping platform, and the Multicam Replay 360-degree free viewing angle system debuted in the live broadcast of freestyle skiing and landed on the broadcasting stage of the Winter Olympics.

Chinese media company boosts technology at Beijing Winter Olympics. Video Produced by Xinhua Global Service.