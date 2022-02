142 MPs Propose Rada Ban MPs, Cabinet Members And Heads Of Law Enforcement Agencies From Traveling Abroad For

142 Members of Parliament propose the parliament ban MPs, members of the Cabinet of Ministers and heads of law enforcement agencies from traveling abroad for the period of martial law.

This is stated in bill No. 7055, registered in the Verkhovna Rada on February 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill proposes to amend the law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" by supplementing Article 10 with new parts, which provide for a list of persons who are prohibited from leaving Ukraine under martial law, and it is determined that these persons will be able to leave Ukraine solely to exercise their powers based on the order of the President of Ukraine.

During the period of martial law, it is prohibited to leave Ukraine:

1) members of the Cabinet of Ministers, first deputies and deputy ministers;

2) MPs;

3) heads of local state administrations, their first deputies and deputies;

4) civil servants holding civil service positions of category A;

5) heads of central executive authorities, including central executive authorities with a special status and other central executive authorities;

6) military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations formed in accordance with the law;

7) members of the private and commanding staff of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine;

8) heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations that are of strategic importance for the economy and security of the state;

9) heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations that carry out activities related to ensuring the safety and sustainability of critical infrastructure.

All of the abovementioned persons can leave Ukraine during martial law to exercise their own powers only by order of the President.

Such innovations will remain in effect until the end of the period for which martial law was introduced, or until the adoption of a presidential decree on the abolition of martial law.

The initiators of the bill were the chairperson of the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and his first deputy Oleksandr Kornienko, as well as the MPs from the Servant of the People faction, in particular its head David Arakhamia.

