Situation On Ukrainian-Russian And Ukrainian-Belarusian Borders Under Control - State Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service states that the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian and Ukrainian-Belarusian borders is under control.

Andrii Demchenko, the speaker of the State Border Guard Service, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The situation is under control," he said.

According to him, the border in both these directions is heavily guarded by Ukrainian structures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service refutes the information about the entry ban for all men - Russian citizens of military age.

Russia did not respond to Ukraine's request regarding military activity near Ukrainian borders.

The United States believes that Russia may invade Ukraine on February 16.