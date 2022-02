Manufacturers beef up production of Olympic panda mascot to meet booming demand

Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Photo by Xinhua.

Demand for Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, has been soaring due to people's enthusiasm for the 2022 Games. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Outside Winter Olympics merchandise stores in China, people have to line up for hours to get a Bing Dwen Dwen mascot.

To meet the booming demand, licensed Olympic mascot manufacturers are stepping up production.

Bing Dwen Dwen has also gained massive popularity among athletes and Olympic fans internationally.

Manufacturers beef up production of Olympic panda mascot to meet booming demand. Video Produced by Xinhua Global Service.