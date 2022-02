Meeting Of ‘Normandy Format’ Leaders’ Advisers Will Be Held In Berlin On February 10 – Macron

President of France Emmanuel Macron has said that a meeting of advisers to the leaders of the "Normandy Format" countries (Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany) will be held in Berlin (Germany) on Thursday, February 10.

Macron said this at a joint news briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is necessary for us to be able to find very concrete shifts in the very specific dimensions of those points (the Minsk Agreements) that still remain to be discussed and implemented. In this regard, a new meeting of political advisers will be held in Berlin on Thursday, February 10," he said.

Macron added that it was necessary to fully implement the Minsk Agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, commenting on Zelenskyy’s dissatisfaction with the Minsk Agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a joint press conference with Macron after talks in Moscow (Russia) on February 7, "It will not work any other way."