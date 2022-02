China's domestic tourism revenue is expected to reach ¥3.81 trln (about $598 bln) in 2022, Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 3.98 bln trips are expected to be made in 2022, nearly 70% of that in 2019.

The country's tourism industry made a volatile recovery in 2021. Dai estimated that the number of domestic trips in 2021 was 3.43 bln, up 19% from 2020, and China's domestic tourism revenue in 2021 was ¥3.02 trln, up 35% year on year.

He noted that the two driving forces for the recovery of the tourism industry were the urbanites' demand for leisure and the rural residents' demand for sightseeing.

"Local leisure activities, short-term trips, self-guiding trips, family trips and cultural-experience trips will become new trends in 2022", – Dai said.