Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Lift Ban On Transit Cargo Transportation To Poland From February 10

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has decided to lift the ban on the transportation of transit cargo through the territory of Ukraine to Poland from February 10.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as a result of numerous negotiations held between the management of the railway company PKP LHS (Poland) and Ukrzaliznytsia, the Polish company improved the acceptance of trains from the Ukrainian side at the Izov - Hrubieszow junction.

It is noted that as a result, the daily exchange increased and on some days reached 10 trains.

Ukrzaliznytsia also continues to work on increasing the capacity of the railway infrastructure in the direction of Poland, in particular, the electrification of the Kovel-Izov-State Border section continues, all work in this direction is planned to be completed by the end of June 2022.

Ukrzaliznytsia hopes that the Polish Railways will also join the modernization of this direction and electrify the 1.5 km section of the State Border - Hrubieszow, which is located in the territory of a neighboring country.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on October 10, Ukrzaliznytsia resumed international railway communication with Poland.

In 2021 over 2020, Ukrzaliznytsia, according to operational data, increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 42.8% to UAH 14.5 billion and received UAH 457.5 million of net profit against a loss UAH 11.9 billion in 2020.

At the end of last year, the company received a net income of UAH 86.6 billion, which is up 15% over 2020.

Ukrzaliznytsia includes the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, South-Western and Prydniprovska railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations of a single production and technological complex that provide transportation of goods and passengers.