Children pose with Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games mascot launch ceremony in capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Ju Huanzong.

The official mascot of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Bing Dwen Dwen, is enjoying rapidly rising popularity. Merchandise featuring the mascot has reportedly sold out in many online and offline stores. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The newly-made porcelain figures of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo by Xinhua/Wei Peiquan.

In simple words, it is a giant panda in an ice suit, but the idea behind the design is quite intriguing. Not many people know that the initial version of the design was inspired by sugar-coated haws – a traditional Chinese snack that is often sold in the winter season in northern China.

А villager from Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, is making sugar-coated haws. Photo by Xinhua.

After many design modifications, the final version turned out to be this adorable giant panda donning an ice suit. The word "Bing" in Chinese means "ice" and "Dwen Dwen" signifies robust and lively.

And don't forget Bing Dwen Dwen's friend, Shuey Rhon Rhon, a red lantern baby which is the mascot of the Beijing Winter Paralympics. Red lantern is a symbol of harvest, warmth and light in Chinese culture.

Skye Frances Patenia poses with the mascot Shuey Rhon Rhon during the virtual send-off to the Philippine Olympic delegation for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Pasay City, the Philippines. Photo by Xinhua/Rouelle Umali.