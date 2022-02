Square dancers present a pre-show before the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, Feb 4, 2022. Photo by Xinhua.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games opening ceremony began at the National Stadium in Beijing on Friday. The program is divided into 15 segments, including the parade of athletes and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. This was reported by The China Daily.

A pre-show presented by square dancers aged from five to over 70 years old was held prior to the opening ceremony.

The "Square Dance" is a creation of ordinary Chinese people and has become very popular. On public squares in large cities or small towns, people spontaneously gather together to joyfully sing and dance in their off-time.

This choreographed performance showcased the passion of the Chinese people in welcoming the Olympic Winter Games.

A pre-show is presented before the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

Actors perform prior to the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

Actors perform prior to the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

Firework shows the countdown to the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. As the ceremony started, the lights dimmed and a 24-second countdown followed. Photo by Xinhua.

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. The opening day of the 2022 Winter Olympics coincides with the "Beginning of Spring", which is the first of the 24 solar terms of the year. It is used to count down the last seconds before the ceremony, reflecting the Chinese people's understanding of time. Photo by Xinhua.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua.

The Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

The National Stadium and the Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

The Olympic delegation of China parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

A "Forming a Snowflake" show is presented during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

A "Forming a Snowflake" show is presented during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach addresses the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

The The Olympic flag is carried into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.

Artists stage the performance 'Snowflakes' during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua.