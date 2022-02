Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction Mykola Kniazhytskyi states that the Minsk Agreements have become especially dangerous for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the Steinmeier Formula.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“I generally agree with this, but they just became dangerous, especially after Yermak and then Zelenskyy approved the Steinmeier Formula, and this is the biggest problem. Because it was against this formula that people went on the streets, and they took to these obligations. Therefore, after this formula, their fulfillment is catastrophic," the MP commented on the statement by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov that the implementation of the Minsk Agreements is destructive for Ukraine.

Kniazhytskyi noted that Russia itself did not comply with the Minsk Agreements, in connection with which the sanctions that are currently in force were applied against it.

"The text of the Minsk Agreements, of course, was generally signed under pressure, and only in order to stop the aggression. And then they became the basis for sanctions. These sanctions are used in relation to Russia, because it does not comply with the Minsk Agreements, not Ukraine. Russia does not withdraw weapons, does not adhere to peace, does not allow Ukrainian parties to be there. Since Russia does not comply with them, the sanctions continue," the MP said.

Kniazhytskyi repeated that if Ukraine were to implement the Minsk Agreements in the formula proposed by Zelenskyy and Yermak, it "would really be a disaster."

"In order to move forward, the Minsk Agreements provide for a step-by-step movement. First, Ukrainian parties and the press must work there, Russia does not do this (does not allow them to work), because of this, sanctions are imposed on Russia. To talk about the implementation of the agreements ... It is necessary to ask Putin why he does not fulfill them, and not from Ukraine," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Danilov said that the implementation of the Minsk Agreements is destructive for Ukraine.

In 2019, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, ex-President Petro Poroshenko and the current leader of European Solidarity stated that he "personally sat down and wrote the text of the Minsk Agreements together with Merkel."