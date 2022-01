Ambassadors Of G7 Countries Name Judicial Reform One Of Priorities In Ukraine For 2022

Ambassadors of the G7 countries (G7: USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) called judicial reform one of the priority reforms in Ukraine for 2022.

This is stated in a document published on the website of the German Embassy in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ambassadors of the G7 countries on support reforms in Ukraine unveiled priority areas for cooperation in 2022.

The G7 ambassadors identified three groups of priority reforms: fair and sustainable institutions, a prosperous economy, and a secure country.

As part of the first group of reforms, the ambassadors stressed the need to advance judicial reform: reforming the High Council of Justice and the effective work of the Ethics Council, ensuring the effective work of the commission for the selection to the High Qualifications Commission of Judges, preparing the foundation for the resumption of the work of the HQCJ, continuing to reform the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The ambassadors also stressed the need to fight corruption in Ukraine.

The second group of priority reforms "Prosperous Economy" includes measures to ensure the economic development of Ukraine and the implementation of the "green transition", as well as reforms in the energy sector.

As part of the third group of reforms "Safe Country", the ambassadors stressed the need to support the reform of the defense and security sector and the law enforcement system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ambassadors of the G7 countries called on the Ukrainian authorities to complete the competition for the election of the leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), and the parliament to adopt the law on the Security Service of Ukraine without making further amendments.