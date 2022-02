A medical worker takes a swab sample for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site. Photo by Xinhua.

China now has over 12,000 medical institutions that can perform nucleic acid testing, with a daily capacity surging to 42 million, the National Health Commission said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Techniques had improved, detailed plans made, and procedures had optimized to provide sufficient testing services, said the commission.

Noting the upcoming Spring Festival will see more people applying for nucleic acid testing, the commission reminded local authorities to optimize the distribution of testing sites and provide convenient query channels.

Beijing district conducts mass nucleic acid testing. Video by GLOBALink/Xinhua.