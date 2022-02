Amid a targeted national campaign, Chinese police in 2021 investigated and handled 62,000 cybercrime cases including personal information infringement and hacking, according to the Ministry of Public Security, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 103,000 individuals suspected of involvement in these cases were captured, with over 27,000 internet enterprises and institutions receiving administrative penalties, said the ministry.

Police busted over 6,000 gangs that helped online gambling, fraud and other criminal activities in terms of funds settlement, technical support and attracting online traffic, it said.

The ministry added that Chinese police also intensified their crackdown on the infringement of intellectual property rights, as well as on the sale and manufacture of counterfeit goods. In 2021, 18,000 criminal cases of this kind were dealt with, up by 12% than the previous year.