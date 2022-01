SBI Serves National Guardsman Riabchuk With Additional Suspicions Of Desertion And Theft Of Weapons

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served National Guard member Artemii Riabchuk with additional notification of suspicion of desertion and theft of weapons.

The State Bureau of Investigation’s communications adviser Tetiana Sapian announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"He has been served with notification of suspicion of murder, desertion, and theft of weapons," she said.

According to her, investigators have already questioned one of the soldiers wounded by Riabchuk.

The State Bureau of Investigation also intends to establish whether Riabchuk was under the influence of alcohol.

He will be sent for a psychiatric examination soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, National Guard conscript Riabchuk, who is suspected of killing four soldiers and a civilian and wounding five soldiers on the premises of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro, has admitted committing the crime.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is checking the theory that hazing in the military led to the killing of four soldiers and a civilian and the wounding of five soldiers in Dnipro.

National Guard conscript Artemii Riabchuk, who is suspected of killing four soldiers and a civilian and wounding five soldiers in Dnipro, voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement officers.

The State Bureau of Investigation has opened criminal proceedings against the leadership of the National Guard on suspicion of negligence of office following the killing and wounding of National Guard personnel in Dnipro.

Riabchuk faces 10-15 years in prison or life imprisonment if found guilty.