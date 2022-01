The Wing Loong-1E all-composite multipurpose large UAV successfully completes the maiden flight. Photo by Xinhua.

China's independently-developed Wing Loong large unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) family has embraced a new model which is made by all-composite materials, announced its developer, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The Wing Loong-1E all-composite multipurpose large UAV successfully completed its maiden flight, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The large UAV conducted the autonomous takeoff and then completed the 22-minute maiden flight, with the UAV in good condition, said the AVIC.

China's Wing Loong-2. Video by Xinhua.