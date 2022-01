Defense Ministry Not To Disclose Data On Women’s Number Currently Registered With Military Due To Russia's Mil

Due to Russia's military activity on the border of Ukraine and the hostilities in the Donbas, the Ministry of Defense does not want to disclose data on the number of women currently registered with the military.

This is stated in the response of the Mykolaiv Regional Center of Recruitment and Social Support of the Ministry of Defense to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"Against the background of the military activity of the Russian Federation on our border and the conduct of hostilities in the territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, it is undesirable to disclose the number of women liable for military service who are registered in the district territorial centers of recruitment and social support," the response says.

According to the center, after the issuance of the order of the Ministry of Defense to expand the specialties of women subject to military registration, nine women were registered with the military in the territorial recruitment centers of Mykolaiv region.

The agency asked the Ministry of Defense for information on how many women currently serve in the army and how many are on military records.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the order to register women for military service as liable for military service will increase it by three to four million people.

The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of specialties and professions, which provides for the registration of women with the military as those liable for military service.

Women liable for military service who do not register with the military will be fined from 2023.