The report of the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM) notes that 99 units of military equipment of the Russian Federation were recorded in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO).

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the OSCE report on the organization's website.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region ignore their obligations under the Minsk Agreements.

Observers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine reported the deployment of 99 units of Russian military equipment in violation of the agreements," the statement says.

It is also noted that the mission recorded 3 multiple launch rocket systems deployed in violation of withdrawal lines at a training ground near Myrne (non-government-controlled, 28 km south-west of Luhansk).

Militants also deployed military equipment along the withdrawal lines, but outside the designated storage areas for weapons: 67 tanks, 20 howitzers, 6 anti-tank guns and 3 mortars.

It is reported that militants have deployed 30 tanks at the training ground near Kruhlyk: 4 of them are T-64 type tanks, 10 T-72B tanks.

Another 6 tanks of an unknown type were found by an OSCE patrol in this district.

At the training ground near Myrne of Luhansk region, militants deployed 8 self-propelled howitzers Hvozdyka (122 mm), 12 towed howitzers Zhabka (122 mm), 6 anti-tank guns Rapira (120 mm), 3 mortars Sany (1) and 37 tanks (T-64 - 29 units, T-72 - 8 units).

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine also reported the loss of a short-range UAV.

“On four flights over areas near Lozove (non-government-controlled, 13 km west of Donetsk), the SMM short-range UAV was affected by GPS signal interference (estimated due to possible jamming). During the fourth flight, the observers lost contact with the UAV. It was not possible to return the aircraft," the OSCE said.

