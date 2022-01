Poroshenko Will Return To Kyiv On January 17 By Scheduled Plane From Warsaw - European Solidarity

A statement from the European Solidarity party claims that its leader and former President Petro Poroshenko, suspected of high treason, will return to Kyiv on January 17 by a scheduled flight from Warsaw, Poland.

This statement was published on the page of the political force on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to save budgetary funds that Bankova spends today on illegal surveillance for the opposition leader, we officially announce that Petro Poroshenko will return to Kyiv on January 17 by a scheduled plane from Warsaw," the statement says.

The party reports that on Wednesday Poroshenko works in Brussels, where he holds "important international meetings, including through NATO, against the background of an increased concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and the invasion of Russians into Kazakhstan."

"I advise Bankova not to spend money on illegal external surveillance and wiretapping - we will inform you about every step that brings home. I also do not advise the authorities to frighten me with an arrest right at the airport. I return on January 17, at 9 a.m.," the ex- President quoted in a party statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko's defense intends to appeal the arrest of his property and appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested Poroshenko's property.

Earlier, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed to detain Poroshenko in order to bring him to court for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

He intends to return to Ukraine on January 17 to appear in court and hold a meeting with Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine suspect the former President of high treason over his facilitating the supply of coal from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

