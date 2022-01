The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) says that there are no criminal proceedings upon broadcasting of the Svaty 7 TV Series on the sanction-hit Russia-1 TV company (the Russian Federation).

That follows from a reply of the PGO to the respective request from Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has refused to say if it is investigating a criminal case upon the broadcasting of Svaty 7.

