SBI Declines To Say Whether It Investigating Broadcast Of Svaty-7 TV Series On Sanctioned TV Channel Russia-1

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declined to provide information on whether it is investigating, as part of a criminal proceeding, the show of the Svaty-7 TV series, which was filmed by the Kvartal 95 company, on the sanctioned Russian state TV channel Russia-1.

This is stated in the response of the SBI to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The Agency asked the SBI for information on whether the relevant criminal proceedings had been opened, and if not, whether such a case would be initiated.

The SBI did not provide such information.

"The Criminal Code of Ukraine establishes a special procedure for familiarization with the materials of the pre-trial investigation (information obtained during its implementation) for the parties and participants in criminal proceedings (Article 221 "Familiarization with the materials of the pre-trial investigation before its completion", Article 290 "Disclosure of materials to the other party" and others). Thus, the provisions of the law do not apply to access to information and documents created during the pre-trial investigation," the response says.

The SBI also drew attention to the fact that the data of the pre-trial investigation can be disclosed only with the written permission of the investigator or prosecutor and to the extent that they recognize it as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) declined to say whether it would ban the Svaty-7 TV series, which was filmed by the Kvartal 95 company and which is broadcasted on the Russia-1 TV channel, which fell under Ukrainian sanctions.

The state TV channel Russia-1 will broadcast the new season of the Svaty TV series, in which one of the title roles is played by the Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov, who supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Inna Sovsun believes that the showing of the new season of the Kvartal 95 studio's TV series Svaty on the Russia-1 TV channel indicates that "money is more expensive than any principles, taking into account the interests of the state."

