"City of the future" - Colombo Port City rising from the sea

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 2, 2021 shows a panoramic view of Colombo's Port City in Sri Lanka. Photo by China's CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd./Handout via Xinhua.

In the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, a "city of the future" is rising from the sea. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The Port City Colombo project, located near Colombo's central business district, is a large-scale investment project jointly developed by the China Harbour Engineering Company and the Sri Lankan government.

Regarded as a model of cooperation between China and Sri Lanka in jointly building the Belt and Road, the project is reshaping the local economy, generating new opportunities for regional growth, and emerging as a booster for future economic development.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2021 shows a panoramic view of Colombo's Port City in Sri Lanka. Photo by China's CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd./Handout via Xinhua.

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2021 shows a footbridge in Colombo's Port City, Sri Lanka. Photo by Xinhua/Tang Lu.

Photo taken on Dec. 21, 2021 shows the artificial beach of Colombo's Port City in Sri Lanka. Photo by Xinhua/Tang Lu.

Children play at the artificial beach in Colombo's Port City, Sri Lanka, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo by Xinhua/Tang Lu.

Sri Lankan Sanjeewa Alwis, a project engineer working at China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC)'s Port City Colombo project, "builds" a sandcastle model similar to the financial center building that will be built at the artificial beach in Colombo's Port City in, Sri Lanka, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo by China's CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd./Handout via Xinhua.

Children look at a sand table model of Colombo's Port City in Sri Lanka, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo by Xinhua/Tang Lu.

People enjoy their leisure time in the sea near the artificial beach in Colombo's Port City, Sri Lanka, Dec. 21, 2021. Photo by Xinhua/Tang Lu.

Colombo Port City rising from the sea. Video by Xinhua.

