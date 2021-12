Area Of ​​Land With Registered Transactions Up 7.4% To 198,500 Hectares Over Week - Agrarian Policy Ministry

As of December 31, the total area of ​​land plots for which transactions are registered is 198,480 hectares, which is by 7.4% more than on December 23.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, since the launch of the land market, from July 1, as of December 31, 77,880 land transactions have been concluded.

The total area of ​​land plots for which transactions are registered is 198,480 hectares.

In terms of the area of ​​land plots for which transactions have been concluded, the leaders are Kharkiv (28,370 hectares), Kirovohrad (19,075.6 hectares), Dnipropetrovsk (17,566.4 hectares), Kherson (16,063.4 hectares) and Poltava (15,383.2 hectares) regions.

Most transactions were made in Kharkiv (7,842), Kyiv (5,734), Poltava (5,574), Vinnytsia (5,496) and Sumy (5,356) regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of December 23, the total area of ​​land plots for which transactions are registered is 184,862 hectares, which is by 8.9% more than on December 16.

In October, the number of land transactions increased by 4.8% to 12,796 compared to the number of transactions concluded in September.

The State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre stated that the connection of notaries to the service system for the execution of contracts for the sale and purchase of agricultural land is carried out as usual.

Earlier, a number of media outlets published information that notaries could not connect to the system, and thus the launch of the land market was being slowed down.

On July 1, the law on the opening of the land market came into force.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources