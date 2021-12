Ukraine Ups Imports Of Sparkling Wines By 44% To USD 54.7 Million In 2021 - UCAB

The Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club (UCAB) states that in 2021 Ukraine increased imports of sparkling wines by 44% to USD 54.7 million compared to 2020.

The UCAB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to preliminary estimates, in 2021, imports of sparkling wines in monetary terms amount to USD 54.7 million, which is by 44% more compared to the same period last year and 2.6 times more than five years ago," the statement says.

According to the statement, there are several reasons for this trend: a decrease in the Ukrainian production of sparkling wines (over the past five years, the production of Ukrainian wines has decreased by 39%, in 2021 - by about 2%); partial change in the taste preferences of Ukrainians.

According to UCAB analyst Svitlana Lytvyn, the main suppliers of sparkling wines to Ukraine are European countries.

According to her, in 2021 these were Italy (54% of imports in monetary terms), France (18%), Spain (10%), Germany (5%) and Georgia (4%).

"According to EU legislation, only the manufacturers who have registered it have the right to call products by geographic indications. Therefore, prosecco and asti spumante are brought from Italy to Ukraine, champagne from France, and cava from Spain," Lytvyn said.

It is noted that the export of sparkling wines from Ukraine is also present, but its volumes are 7 times less compared to imports.

In 2021, the export of sparkling wines in monetary terms amounted to about USD 7.9 million.

At the same time, it should be noted that only about 40-45% of exports are sparkling wines of Ukrainian origin, the rest are re-exports of European wines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2021 compared to November 2020, wine imports increased by 24.5% or USD 5.259 million to USD 26.704 million, exports - by 31.6% or USD 0.399 million to USD 1,663 million.

In 2020, compared to 2019, wine imports increased by 22.1% or USD 32.394 million to USD 179.229 million, exports - by 9.6% or USD 1.146 million to USD 13.079 million.

