The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled self-isolation for persons entering Ukraine through the checkpoints of entry-exit from the temporarily occupied territories.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on December 29, by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1407, amendments were made to some of the previous resolutions.

"In particular, these amendments canceled the requirement of self-isolation for persons entering Ukraine through the checkpoint from the temporarily occupied territories. And this applies to both the checkpoints of entry from the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol," the statement says.

Now, when crossing the checkpoint on the demarcation line and the administrative border with the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea towards the controlled territory of Ukraine, travelers do not need to go through mandatory self-isolation and install the Vdoma mobile application.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has canceled for the period of quarantine or blocking of entry-exit checkpoints for Ukrainians living in the occupied territories of fines related to violation of the procedure for entering or leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

