The Cabinet of Ministers has set the minimum retail prices for plastic bags in the range of UAH 2-3 per piece.

The Ministry of Economy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the minimum retail prices for bags with sides more than 50 micrometers thick, intended for packaging and transportation of goods and products in retail outlets, catering and services will be: UAH 2 - a bag without handles and side folds; UAH 2.50 - a bag without handles, but with side folds or with handles without side folds; UAH 3 - bag with handles and side folds.

The corresponding decision was made today at a government meeting; it will come into effect on February 1, 2022.

It is noted that the establishment of minimum retail prices for plastic bags will limit the circulation of plastic bags and improve the environmental situation in the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 10, a ban on free distribution of plastic bags came into force.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources initiates a ban on the production, import into the territory of Ukraine and the introduction into circulation of disposable plastic products, for which there is an alternative.

In June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law prohibiting the distribution of plastic bags up to 50 microns thick in retail and restaurant facilities from January 1, 2022.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources