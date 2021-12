The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to conduct an online and offline population census in 2023.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are now working, we are doing an audit of the previous strategy, we are doing an audit of the Statistics Service, how it works and functions so that data is collected in real time, as objective as possible. By the end of the year, we will have a clear strategy for the census and transformation of the Statistics Service," Fedorov said.

According to him, the Digital Transformation Ministry will conduct a population census in three stages.

The first stage is planned as the verification of data in all basic registries in order to obtain high-quality data and remove duplicates from the registers, so that the registries exchange information with each other in a quality manner.

The second stage is planned as an online round.

The Vice Prime Minister explained that everyone will have the opportunity to register on the portal and add the information that will be missing in the register.

“The third stage - offline census takers communicate and go door to door. But this is for those who did not undergo census online,” Fedorov said.

He added that the Ministry of Digital Transformation is still working on a strategy for a population census in 2023.

Fedorov also noted that the Ministry of Finance plans to spend less than planned (USD 5-6 billion) on the population census.

“We have already saved by reducing the cost of technologies that census takers will use - tablets, smartphones. We see how to save on the development of an information system - 3-4 times. And if there is a large online round, there will be savings on census takers who will go offline," Fedorov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will conduct the All-Ukrainian Electronic Population Census in 2023 in cooperation with Apple Inc.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources