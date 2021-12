Stores began selling thin plastic bags for packaging groceries.

This was reported by the correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency.

As of the morning of December 10, in the stores of the Novus Ukraine company and the ATB chain, announcements were posted at the cash desks that, in connection with the enactment of the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Restricting the Circulation of Plastic Bags on the Territory of Ukraine", the distribution of plastic bags is carried out on a paid basis.

Besides, prices for thin plastic bags in stores differ.

In Novus plastic bags for bulk goods cost 10 kopecks per piece, bags for fish - 50 kopecks per piece.

At the same time, in ATB stores the cost of a plastic bag with handles is 12 kopecks per piece, without handles - 9 kopecks per piece.

These packages, as before, are freely placed around the perimeter of the stores.

Earlier, business representatives asked the authorities to clarify the mechanism for implementing the ban on the free distribution of plastic bags, which will come into force from December 10.

The European Business Association noted that businesses do not understand how to sell such bags, at what cost and how to carry out accounting and reporting.

So, the requirements are declared on the basis of the law, but the mechanism for their implementation is not approved by the by-laws.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a ban on free distribution of plastic bags will come into force from December 10.

The draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the establishment of minimum retail prices for plastic bags was registered for consideration at a government meeting on November 17, but was withdrawn from consideration.

In particular, the draft resolution provided for the establishment of minimum retail prices for plastic bags in the form of a sleeve, with a bottom and an open neck with sides more than 50 microns thick in such sizes, including VAT: UAH 2 per piece - without handles (without side folds), UAH 2.50 per piece - without handles (with side folds), with handles (without side folds), UAH 3 per piece - with handles (with side folds).

