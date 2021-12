On December 6, from 09:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m., the Ukrenergo national energy company at the request of the Polish transmission system operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) provided the Polish power grid with emergency assistance from the Unified Energy System (UES) of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total amount of emergency assistance reported was 945 MWh (135 MW on an equal schedule for seven consecutive hours).

To provide emergency assistance, unit No. 7 of Dobrotvirska TPP was re-fixed on the 220 kV overhead line Dobrotvirska TPP - Zamosc.

"Emergency assistance as an extreme measure in balancing the power system is activated by all countries with which the power system of Ukraine is synchronized, including the EU states that are members of ENTSO-E. The use of such a mechanism in case of disruption of the power system operation mode corresponds to the European practice of synchronous operation in a power grid (where each of participants of the power grid must have signed agreements on emergency assistance with all neighboring operators of the transmission system.) The provision of emergency assistance to PSE took place within the framework of the agreement signed with Ukrenergo on August 5, 2019,” the statement reads.

The statement notes that emergency assistance is not a commercial import, only market participants who have contracted the corresponding volume with foreign contractors are engaged in commercial imports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Ukrenergo activated emergency assistance from the power system of Slovakia due to the emergency shutdown of power units No. 4 and No. 9 of the Burshtyn thermal power plant (TPP, Ivano-Frankivsk region).

Ukrenergo dispatches the Ukrainian energy system and transfers electricity from power plants to the grids of energy supplying companies.

In addition, the company is entrusted with the functions of organizer of auctions for access to the cross-section of interstate power transmission lines for the export of electricity.

