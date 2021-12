Living Wage Up UAH 99 To UAH 2,393, Minimum Wage Up UAH 500 To UAH 6,500 In December

Starting December 1, the living wage will grow by UAH 99 from UAH 2,294 set on July 1 to UAH 2,393, and the living wage will grow by UAH 500 to UAH 6,500.

That follows from the Law of Ukraine On State Budget of Ukraine for 2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the law, in 2021, the living wage will make UAH 2,189 from January 1, UAH 2,294 from July 1, and UAH 2,393 from December 1.

The living wage for major social and demographic groups of the population: UAH 1,921 for children aged under 6 from January 1, 2021, UAH 2,013 from July 1, and UAH 2,100 from December 1; for children aged 6-18 from January 1, 2021 – UAH 2,395, from July 1 – UAH 2,510, from December 1 – UAH 2,618; for able-bodied persons from January 1, 2021 – UAH 2,270, from July 1 – UAH 2,379, from December 1 – UAH 2,481; for disabled people from January 1, 2021 – UAH 1,769, from July 1 – UAH 1,854, and from December 1 – UAH 1,934.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, from January 1, the minimum wage rose by 20% or UAH 1,000 to UAH 6,000.

