The Verkhovna Rada has forbidden the heads of enterprises-tax debtors to travel abroad.

255 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 5600 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding bill was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on May 12.

According to the Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko, the adoption of the act will allow receiving additional annual budget revenues of more than UAH 60 billion.

In particular, it is proposed in case of non-payment within 30 calendar days from the date of sending (handing over) to the payer of the tax claim the amount of the tax debt, which exceeds UAH 1 million, the supervisory authority has the right to apply to the court for establishing a temporary restriction on the right of the head of such a taxpayer to leave Ukraine - until the full repayment of such a debt.

A temporary restriction on the right of the head of the taxpayer-debtor to leave Ukraine is established as an interim measure for the execution of a court decision or a decision of the head of the controlling body to recover the amount of the tax debt.

If such a restriction is introduced, the supervisory authority informs the head of the debtor-taxpayer and the State Border Guard Service within one day.

Besides, if a taxpayer violates the deadline for paying the amount of excise tax to the budget, such a taxpayer will be held liable in the form of a fine in the amount of 20% of the amount of such excise tax.

