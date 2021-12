Photovoltaic power station built on top of a metro train depot in Hefei

A photovoltaic (PV) power station on the roof of a metro train depot in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Duan.

A photovoltaic (PV) power station on the roof of a metro train depot in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Duan.

A distributed PV power generation project at Zhujiang Road train depot of Hefei Metro Line 1 was successfully connected to the grid and put into trial operation. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Staff members inspecting a photovoltaic (PV) power station on the roof of a metro train depot in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Duan.

Under the project, PV modules have been laid on the the depot's unoccupied roof with a designed installed capacity of 2.4 megawatts, of which 40% is used for train traction and 60% for energy consumption of the production equipment.

A photovoltaic (PV) power station on the roof of a metro train depot in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Duan.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources