Yu Zhigang, a former member of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province for taking bribes, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Prosecutors accused that between 2013 and 2017, Yu had taken advantage of his posts at China University of Political Science and Law to seek benefits for others. In return, he illegally accepted money and gifts worth more than 6.91 million yuan (about $1.08 million).

The procuratorial agency presented evidence at the trial. Yu and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence, and both sides gave their respective full accounts at the trial.

In his final statement, Yu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 20 people, including legislators, political advisors, and representatives of the press and the public.

The sentence will be announced at a later date.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources