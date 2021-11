Borys Pavlov, a cousin of former Kryvyi Rih mayor Kostiantyn Pavlov, has been found hanged.

The police announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We can confirm the report that he was found hanged," the police said.

Pavlov's cousin was found hanged in an apartment. His wife found his body at about 2 p.m.

The body has already been sent for a forensic medical examination.

He was 50 years old.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Kostiantyn Pavlov was found dead with a gunshot wound.

His brother later died of alcohol poisoning.

