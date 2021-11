The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the composition of the commission that was set up to assess the effectiveness of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers order ‘On Approving the Composition of the Commission for Conducting an Independent Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention’s was adopted at a government meeting today. This commission, which will conduct an independent assessment of the effectiveness of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, consists of three people appointed by the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers based on proposals from donors who provided Ukraine with international technical assistance in preventing and combating corruption in the two years preceding the assessment," Nemchinov wrote.

According to him, one of the approved experts is Joseph Gangloff (United States), who worked as the chief counsel to the inspector general for the U.S. Social Security Administration. He has also served as a senior advisor to the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and an appraiser and expert on financial disclosure, government officials, whistleblower protection, political party financing, and other relevant issues at the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO).

The second approved expert is Diana Kurpniece (Latvia), a senior consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Latvia, an expert consultant to GRECO and OECD on corruption prevention, transparency and accountability, financing of political parties and lobbying; a GRECO evaluator in Norway, Estonia, Serbia, and Armenia. In addition, she headed the corruption prevention department and the public relations, training, and international relations department at Latvia’s Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.

The third approved expert is Stefan Laura (Romania), an international expert on anti-corruption and reform for the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the UN Development Program, the OECD, and other international donors.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the criteria and methodology for assessing the effectiveness of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention in 2020.

