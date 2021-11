The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) introduce personal sanctions in connection with the unlawful appointment of the so-called "Honorary Consul of Nicaragua" in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

This is stated in the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1348 of October 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which entailed a violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the rights and freedoms of its citizens, the temporary occupation of part of the territory, numerous human casualties, real and potential threats to the national interests, national security and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as in view of the illegal and the appointment of the so-called "honorary consul of the Republic of Nicaragua" in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which was not agreed with Ukraine, to approve and submit ... proposals for the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to individuals for a period of five years according to the list according to the appendix (for official use)," indicated in the order.

The order does not indicate the names to whom the personal sanctions will be applied.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NSDC imposed sanctions on 237 persons who were directly involved in holding elections to the Russian State Duma in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources