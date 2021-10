Police Officers Will Wear Special Badges About Their Vaccination From November - Klimenko

From November 1, police officers will wear special badges stating that they are vaccinated.

Head of the National Police Ihor Klimenko announced this on October 28 evening on the air of the Studio 1+1 TV company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Every police officer will have this vaccination badge,” he said, showing the badge on himself.

The badge reads "Vaccinated and Protected".

According to him, today 80% of police officers are vaccinated.

Besides, at the moment, 2,200 police officers are ill, but they are practically not in the intensive care unit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv will impose restrictions on the "red" zone from November 1.

