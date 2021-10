Court Refuses To Punish Director Of Roshen Moskalevskyi For Causing Minor Bodily Harm During Accident In Kyiv

The Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv region refused to prosecute the director of the Roshen company Viacheslav Moskalevskyi, accused of causing minor bodily harm during an accident in Kyiv region, and dismissed criminal proceedings against him.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court made the decision on September 22.

The court concluded that during the inquiry the prosecutor grossly violated the procedural terms, since the indictment in criminal proceedings on charges of Moskalevskyi in committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code, was sent to court outside the terms of the pre-trial investigation, which is the basis for the dismissal of criminal proceedings in the case.

By its decision, the court dismissed the case against Moskalevskyi due to the fact that after he was served with charge papers, the period of pre-trial investigation, determined by the procedural code, expired.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the police brought to court the accusation of Roshen company director Moskalevskyi of causing minor bodily harm during an accident in Kyiv region.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources