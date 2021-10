According to a poll by the Razumkov Center, in October compared to August, the electoral rating of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dropped by 3.1 percentage points to 25.7%, and that of former President Petro Poroshenko - by 1.9 percentage points to 14%, co-chairperson of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yurii Boiko - by 2.9 percentage points to 11.7%.

This is evidenced by the results of the poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among those who would have taken part and decided on their choice, 25.7% of voters would vote for Zelenskyy (while in the poll, which was conducted from July 29 to August 4, this figure was 28.8%), for Poroshenko - 14% (was 15.9%), for Boiko - 11.7% (was 14.6%), for the leader of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association Yuliya Tymoshenko - 10.1% (was 10.9%).

8.8% of respondents would vote for the former chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, 6.3% - for the leader of the Nashi party Yevhen Muraev, 5% - for the chairperson of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko, 3.5% - for ex- Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, 2.7% - for the chairperson of the Civil Position party and former defense minister (2005-2007) Anatolii Hrytsenko, 2.4% - for the leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko, 2.2% - for the ex-deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Koshulynskyi, 1.9% - for TV presenter Serhii Prytula, 1% - for the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

The poll was conducted from October 14 to 20 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, by interviewing 2,018 adult respondents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a poll by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center, Zelenskyy's rating dropped by 2.2 percentage points in August to 28.8%, Poroshenko’s - by 2.7 percentage points to 15.9%, Boiko’s - increased by 1.9 percentage points to 14.6%.

